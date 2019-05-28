Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers nationwide 1-way flights, with prices starting from $28.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $5. Book this travel deal by May 31 for travel though June 19. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" to see this sale; we found lower prices within.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Austin, TX (AUS) with arrival in New Orleans, LA (MSY) on June 11.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.