DealBase · 53 mins ago
Frontier Airlines Fall Flight Deals
from $28 1-way $45

Is your family (and Thanksgiving dinner) a plane ride away? This is the lowest price we could find for select routes through Turkey Time by $17. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 28 from Albuquerque, NM (ABQ) to Denver, CO (DEN).
  • Book this travel deal by November 30 for flights through December 18.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 11/30/2019
