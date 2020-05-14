Open Offer in New Tab
Frontier Airlines Best Fare Deals
from $20 round-trip $30

Even when we're safer at home, sometimes you can't avoid the need to travel. If you're in that boat (or plane, as it were), you may as well take advantage of the best price we've ever seen for round-trip fares from Frontier Airlines. (It's also one of the lowest prices we've seen for round-trip airfare from any carrier, and it's a low for select fares today by $10.) Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on June 18 from Columbus, OH (CMH) to Denver, CO (DEN), with return on June 25.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by May 14 for flights from May 14 through September 1.
  • Of note, all passengers are required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey (including at all ticket counters and gate areas).
