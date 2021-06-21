Frito Lay Fritos Corn Chips 40-Count Variety Pack for $13 w/ Prime
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Fritos Corn Chips 40-Count Variety Pack
$13 w/ Prime $18
free shipping w/ Prime

Third-party sellers charge over $20 for this box. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • 14 bags of Original flavor
  • 14 bags of Chili Cheese flavor
  • 12 bags of Honey BBQ Twists
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Frito Lay
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register