New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 17 mins ago
Frito Lay Tostitos Medium Chunky Salsa 15.5-oz. Jar 4-Pack
$9 w/ Prime $13
free shipping w/ Prime

Bring on Taco Tuesday, Prime members! This the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Frito Lay
Amazon Prime Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register