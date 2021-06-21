Frito Lay Sweet & Salty Snacks Variety Box 50-Count Pack for $14 w/ Prime
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Frito Lay Sweet & Salty Snacks Variety Box 50-Count Pack
$14 w/ Prime
free shipping

You'd pay between $20 and $24 for this box at local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
  • 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
  • 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
  • 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
  • 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
  • 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
  • 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
  • 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
  • 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
  • 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
  • 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
