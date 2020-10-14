New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Frito Lay Sunchips 1-oz. Bag 40-Count Variety Pack
$11 w/ Prime via Sub & Save $17
free shipping

Prime members snag an exclusive 30% off in addition to the Subscribe & Save discount, making this the best shipped price we could find by $14. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • 10-bags SunChips Original
  • 14-bags SunChips Garden Salsa
  • 16-bags SunChips Harvest Cheddar
  • no artificial flavors or preservatives
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Frito Lay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register