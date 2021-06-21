Frito Lay Ruffles & Doritos Bold Mix 40-Pack for $13 w/ Prime

It's 30% off its normal price. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
-
Expires 6/23/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
They're marked at an extra 35% off for Prime members. You'd pay around the same for a 28-pack locally. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
It normally costs $20. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
You'd pay between $3 and $4 for one jar at most local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
You'd pay around $2 more for these four packs separately at most local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Shop for Prime Day savings on coffee, coconut water, dilute juice, protein shakes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Vita Coco Coconut Water 11.1-oz. 12-Pack for $13.29 (low by $3).
This flavor multipack is another $3 cheaper than the Prime Day deal on all other variety packs. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Walmart charges $20 for this pack. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
You'd pay between $20 and $24 for this box at local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
You'd pay $18 at local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
You'd normally pay around $16 or $17 for this pack. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- eight bags of chips, four cups of salsa, and four cups of nacho cheese dip
This pack is marked at 30% iff for Prime Day; it works out at just 55c per can. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- It's available in Blackberry, Pomegranate, Clementine, Grapefruit, Apple, and Peach packs at this price.
It's 30% off; Walmart sellers charge $26 or more. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Prime members can order via Subscribe & Save to pay $8 less than you would in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 0.5-oz bags each of Sea Salt, White Cheddar, and Honey BBQ
Prime members can Subscribe & Save for about $6 less than you'd pay for a similar 40-pack at Walmart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- includes Popcorners, Simply Organic Doritos, Baked Cheetos, Smartfood Popcorn, and Sunchips
Prime members save 25%, plus get an additional 5% discount when you checkout via Subscribe & Save. That's a $5 savings. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 8 Doritos Nacho Cheese tortilla chips
- 8 Cheetos crunchy
- 8 Cheetos puffs
- 6 Sunchips harvest cheddar
- 6 Lays Cheddar & Sour Cream chips
- 4 Munchies snack mix
- 1-oz. bags
Sign In or Register