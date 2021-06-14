Frito Lay Rold Gold Flavored Pretzel Sticks Variety 3-Pack for $13
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Frito Lay Rold Gold Flavored Pretzel Sticks Variety 3-Pack
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime

Prime members check out with Subscribe & Save to get this price, thanks to the exclusive 25% off (and make this a buck under what you'd pay picking up this quantity at your local Walmart). Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • one No. 4 Zesty Buffalo flavor
  • two No. 5 Savory Butter flavor
  • three 1-lb. bags
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Frito Lay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register