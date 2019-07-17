PepsiCo via Amazon offers the Frito-Lay Doritos & Cheetos Mix Variety Pack 40-Count for $13.99. Prime members can clip the 35% off coupon to drop the price to $9.09 with free shipping. Buy Now
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers Prime members the Lay's Classic Potato Chips 1-oz. Bag 40-Pack for $11.18. Clip the $4 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $6.62 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $7 less than you'd pay for a 50-pack at your local warehouse store. Buy Now
- gluten-free
- made with just potatoes, oil, and salt
Amazon offers the Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips 1-oz. Bag 40-Pack for $11.77. Clip the $3 off on-page coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $8.77. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Frito-Lay Fiery Mix Variety Pack 40-Pack for $14.38. Clip the $4 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.66 with free shipping. That's $2 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5. Buy Now
- 8 Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy
- 4 Chester's Flamin' Hot Fries
- 8 Doritos Spicy Nacho
- 6 Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili
- 8 Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon
- 6 Doritos Flamin' Hot
At participating Olive Garden restaurants, buy a select lunch or dinner entrée, with prices starting at $12.99, and get a second entrée for take-out for free. (The sit-down entrée includes unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks; they can be added to the take-out meal for an additional fee.) That ties our mention from last September and is the best buy one, get one free discount we've seen from Olive Garden in this year. Click here to find a location near you.
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the SunChips Multigrain Chips 1-oz. 40-Count Variety Pack for $14.52. Clip the $5 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.52 with free shipping. That's $0.24/bag, $2 under our September mention, and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $9 under what you'd pay at Target.) Buy Now
- 16 bags of Harvest Cheddar
- 10 bags of Original
- 14 bags of Garden Salsa
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
PepsiCo via Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Sign In or Register