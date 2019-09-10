Personalize your DealNews Experience
PepsiCo via Amazon takes 30% off the Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety 35-Count Pack. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
In Crunchy, that's $6 under what you'd pay at your local Walmart, although we saw these for a buck less in July. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Frito-Lay Cheesy Mix 40-Count Variety Pack for $14.52. Clip the $4 off coupon code on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $10.52 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention and about $5 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
It's $18 under what Walmart charges for this same quantity. Buy Now
It's $3 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also about $7 under the price you'd pay for a similar quantity in-store.) Buy Now
That's about $3 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
