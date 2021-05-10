Frisco Pet Stairs w/ Storage for $32 in cart
Ends Today
Chewy · 56 mins ago
Frisco Pet Stairs w/ Storage
$32 in cart $40
free shipping w/ $49

That's a savings of $8 and the best price we could find. You can play hide and seek with your pets toys by using the built-in storage under each step. Really it's just a nice place to put all those fur baby toys that tend to get strewn all over the house. But it might be fun watching them figure out where they went. Buy Now at Chewy

  • Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more snag free shipping.
  • collapsible
  • removable lids
  • Expires in 1 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
