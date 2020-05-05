Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Chewy · 25 mins ago
Frisco Foldable Nonslip Pet Steps
$26 in cart $33
free shipping w/ $49

Help maintain your furry family member's mobility with these collapsible stairs that are $7 off and the lowest price we could find (you'd pay at least $30 elsewhere for a similar item). Buy Now at Chewy

Tips
  • Available in Beige at this price.
  • Shipping adds $4.95, or get free shipping with $49.
Features
  • supports pets up to 120 lbs.
  • nonslip pads for traction
  • nonskid feet
  • folds down for easy storage
  • measures 22.75" x 12" x 19.5"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Pets Chewy Frisco
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register