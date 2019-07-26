New
Chewy · 40 mins ago
Frisco 72" Large Base Cat Tree
$60 $71
free shipping

Chewy offers the Frisco 72" Large Base Cat Tree for $70.76. Add to cart to cut the price to $60.15. With free shipping, that's $11 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • faux fleece covering
  • 10 wrapped sisal scratching posts
  • multiple perches
↑ less
Buy from Chewy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Pets Chewy Frisco
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register