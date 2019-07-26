Wayfair offers the Archie & Oscar Freya Hutch with Sloped Roof in various sizes from $106.99 with free shipping, as listed below. That's a savings of up to $87. Crafted from solid pine, it includes a ramp, door, and tray and is suitable for small animals like chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, and rabbits.



Update: Prices now start from $98.99. Shop Now