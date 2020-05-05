Open Offer in New Tab
Chewy
Frisco 52" Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo
$39 in cart $43
free shipping w/ $49

Keep your fabulously frisky feline entertained with this faux fur covered cat tree that is $15 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has increased to $39.02. Buy Now at Chewy

Tips
  • Available in Cream for this price.
  • Also available in Brown for $34.86 $39.22 in cart.
  • Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
Features
  • measures 22.5" x 23" x 52"
  • sisal scratching posts and scratch board ramp
  • 2 faux fur covered perches and 1 condo
