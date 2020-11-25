Pickup in-store to save an extra 10%, making it the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk
- stainless steel
- 2-quart capacity
- basket is dishwasher safe
- detachable double insulated bowl
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's a big drop at $25 less than most stores such as Walmart charge. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Redeem the $14 mail-in rebate and apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this discount.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- Detachable chopping cup
- One-touch operation
- Non-skid feet
- Stainless steel blade
- Safe-locking lid
- 11.97" x 10.16" x 7.64"
- Model: TM-67MCKL
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Shop and save on a selection of interactive learning toys. Shop Now at Belk
- Save an extra 10% when you choose in-store pickup. (Otherwise orders of $25 or more ship free, and orders under $25 incur an $8.95 shipping charge.)
- Pictured is the Discovery Mindblown Toy Space and Planetarium Projector for $16.20 with pickup (a low by at least a buck).
Choose from over 80 pop-culture styles, then choose in-store pickup take around an extra buck off for a savings of up to $23 off list. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, shipping adds $8.95; or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more
With the in-store pickup discount, it's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $25.
- 29 pieces
