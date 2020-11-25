Pickup in-store to save an extra 10%, making it the lowest price we could find by $16.
Update: It now includes a 15% discount with pickup, yielding a price of $50.99. Buy Now at Belk
- stainless steel
- 2-quart capacity
- basket is dishwasher safe
- detachable double insulated bowl
Expires 11/29/2020
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Choose from over 80 pop-culture styles, then choose in-store pickup take around an extra buck off for a savings of up to $23 off list. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, shipping adds $8.95; or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more
With the in-store pickup discount, it's the best price we could find by $18.
Update: It's now $15.30 with pickup discount. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $25.
- 29 pieces
That's $57 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $25 or more.
