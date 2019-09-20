Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $655 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors (Red pictured) for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Sears
That's $490 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
That's the lowest price we could find by $535. Buy Now at Sears
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now at Walmart
Most local stores charge at least 30 cents more. Buy Now at Amazon
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 less than the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere today. Buy Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
