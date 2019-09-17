Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Sears
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner in White for $265 with free shipping. That's $111 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $109 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from three weeks ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $120 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It is low today by $35.) Buy Now
Update your kitchen appliances, shop new tools, get an air-conditioner for next summer at a great price, and more in this savings event. Shop Now
That's $118 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Sears
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sears
That's $490 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors (Red pictured) for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
