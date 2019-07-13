Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fresh food compartment
- freezer compartment
- built-in bottle opener
- measures 21.5" x 19" x 33"
- Model: EFR376
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung DA29-00020B Refrigerator Standard Filtration Water Filter Cartridge for $12.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" drops that to $11.04. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- use for 6 months or 300 gallons, whichever comes first
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $189.99 with free shipping. That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $30 less last August.
Update: The price has fallen to $169.99. Buy Now
- reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
- Model: NS-CF43SS9
- use for 6 months or 300 gallons, whichever comes first
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid in Black for $68.86. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- measures 31.75" x 24.25" x 41.75"
- designed for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: 25564-W2BLK
- 26 lbs. of ice in 24 hours
- 2 ice size settings
- 2.5 lb. ice basket capacity
- Model: EFIC117-SS
- holds 3-gallon or 5-gallon bottles
- 80-watts of cooling power
- 500-watts of heating power
- Model: EFWC498
- Amazon matches this price
- washable mesh filter
- pull-out tank w/ splash guard
Sign In or Register