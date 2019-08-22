Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge in Black for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday weekend mention and the best deal we've seen for a 3.2-cubic foot retro mini fridge. (It's currently a low by $19.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors (Red pictured) for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $35.70 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Daewoo 4.4-Cubic Feet Retro Mini Fridge in City Blue or Mint Green for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $21. Buy Now
Target offers the Whirlpool 2.7-Cubic Foot Mini Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less a year ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ping-Pong Brand 7-Foot Pop-Up Table Tennis Table in Green for $92 with free shipping. That's $28 under our mention from last November, $74 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
