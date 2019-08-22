New
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Frigidaire 3-Cubic Foot Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge
$99 $139
free shipping

Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge in Black for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday weekend mention and the best deal we've seen for a 3.2-cubic foot retro mini fridge. (It's currently a low by $19.) Buy Now

Features
  • erasable board on the door
  • 2 adjustable shelves
  • 2-liter bottle storage in door
  • door can rack
  • freezer compartment
  • adjustable thermostat
  • reversible door
