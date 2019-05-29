Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
  • 26 lbs. of ice in 24 hours
  • 2 ice size settings
  • 2.5 lb. ice basket capacity
  • Model: EFIC117-SS