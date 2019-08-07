New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Frigidaire 1.6-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge
$74 $129
free shipping

Walmart offers the Frigidaire 1.6-Cubic Foot Mini Fridge in Coral for $74 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 23" x 23" x 21"
  • built-in side bottle opener
  • ice cube tray
  • adjustable wire shelf
  • reversible door
  • Model: EFR176-CORAL-COM
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Frigidaire
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register