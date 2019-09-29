New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 54 mins ago
Friends Monica's Turkey Dance Crew Socks
$5 $12
free shipping

That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find for these socks. Call them tacky or tremendous, but you can turkey dance the day away in them! Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • Order three pairs and get them for $3.99 each.
  • Deal ends today.
Features
  • Adult one size fits most
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 6 hr
    Published 55 min ago
    Verified 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Socks 13 Deals
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register