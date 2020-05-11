Personalize your DealNews Experience
Get a 6-pack for free in select states (up to $10.99 max value) or 50% off in many other states when you make a purchase at a local store and redeem this rebate using your smartphone. Shop Now
Save 10% when you mix and match six or more wines. Shop Now
Save on a selection of wines ranging from the light bodied red Pinot Noir to the crisp notes of a Chardonnay. Whatever your preference, you're sure to find something to please your palate. Shop Now at Wine.com
OK, you can't be a jetsetter right now, but transport yourself to the vineyards of Italia and make those zoom calls a bit bougier with this discounted vino. Shop Now at Wine.com
Save on a huge variety of white wines from every major wine growing country in the world. Shop Now at Wine.com
Shop a selection of wines, starting from just $13, that are all rated 90 or above by Wine Spectator – from Abreu Vineyards to Zuccardi. Shop Now at Wine.com
