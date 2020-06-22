New
French Connection · 1 hr ago
40% off
$8 shipping
Apply code "DRESSUP40" to save on over 100 styles. Shop Now at French Connection
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Boston Proper · 1 mo ago
Boston Proper Women's Tie Front Crepe Dress
$18 $90
free shipping
Dress to impress with this deal that is a savings of 80% off the list price and and incredible price for a Boston Proper dress. Buy Now at Boston Proper
Tips
- It's available in Red, Black,
or Blue (pictured).
- Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to score free shipping.
Ends Today
Boston Proper · 1 day ago
Summer Dresses at Boston Proper
30% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CHECK30" to save 30% and bag free shipping. Shop Now at Boston Proper
Zulily · 3 wks ago
Curved-Hem Pocket Tunic Dresses
$13 $17
Save $4 on what they're calling the "wardrobe workhorse", which probably makes them sound less stylish than they are. Buy Now at Zulily
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.99.
Lacoste · 1 day ago
Lacoste Women's Nautical Ribbed Cotton Dress
$81 $135
free shipping
It's $54 under list price. Buy Now at Lacoste
Tips
- It's available in White/Navy Blue.
Features
- 100% light ribbed cotton
Sign In or Register