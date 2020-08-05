New
Steam · 57 mins ago
Freebird Games Publisher Sale at Steam
up to 75% off

Freebird Games has just announced the second sequel to their beloved hit indie game To The Moon (apparently titled Imposter Factory), and in celebration, their previous titles are currently discounted up to 75% off. Grab your box of tissues and prepare yourself for these emotional rollercoasters; discounts are listed below. Shop Now at Steam

Tips
  • The Mirror Lied for free.
  • To The Moon for $2.49 (a low by $6).
  • Finding Paradise for $3.39 (a current low by $7 and also a historical low for this title).
  • A Bird Story for $1.19 (a low by $2).
Features
  • pixel art, story-driven, adventure RPG games
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals PC Games Steam
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register