Free People at Nordstrom Rack: from $15

This headline is a very different prospect to "Free People from Nordstrom Rack", and is instead referring to the circa 200 discounts on women's apparel, with deals mostly starting around $15. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Free People Women's Printed Mesh Baby T-Shirt for $14.98 ($23 off).
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "SALE12" to save $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $9. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
Save on over 1,500 styles including socks, shoes, T-shirts, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's NMD R1 Los Angeles Sneakers for $69.97 (low by $20).
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Air Max Impact 2 Shoes for $71.97 ($18 off).
- Nike+ members get free shipping, no min.
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "SAVE16" to save $16. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- Shipping adds $9. (Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.)
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on over 800 items, including bedding and bath, storage solutions, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
With prices starting from $7, save on over 600 pairs from brands such as ASICS, adidas, Champion, PUMA, Oakley, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's 9" Amplified Shorts for $16.48 ($35+ elsewhere).
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
Sign In or Register