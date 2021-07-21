Free People at Nordstrom Rack: from $15
New
Nordstrom Rack · 52 mins ago
Free People at Nordstrom Rack
from $15
free shipping w/ $89

This headline is a very different prospect to "Free People from Nordstrom Rack", and is instead referring to the circa 200 discounts on women's apparel, with deals mostly starting around $15. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
  • Pictured is the Free People Women's Printed Mesh Baby T-Shirt for $14.98 ($23 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Nordstrom Rack
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register