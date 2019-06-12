New
Macy's · 19 mins ago
$31 $78
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Patti Cotton Cropped Pants in several colors (Cocoa pictured) for $31.20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 24 to 31
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants
$16 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants in Vineyard Green or Bordeaux Brown for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 40
Amazon · 1 day ago
Clothin Men's Belted Side-Elastic Cargo Pants
from $13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Clothin Outdoor via Amazon offers its Clothin Men's Belted Side-Elastic Cargo Pants in several colors (Black 1 pictured) from $20.99. Coupon code "MMKTFBTE" cuts the starting price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 6 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Free People Women's Us And Them Mini Sheath Dress
$38 $108
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Us And Them Mini Sheath Dress in Black Combo or Green Combo for $37.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to XL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Free People Women's Follow Your Heart Cotton Top
$26 $68
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Follow Your Heart Cotton Top in Ivory or Blue for $40.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
Update: The price has dropped to $31.99. Apply coupon code "SHOP" to further drop it to $25.99. Buy Now
New
Macy's · 26 mins ago
Free People Women's Tangerine Tiered Thumbhole Top
$28 $58
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Tangerine Tiered Thumbhole Top in Ivory or Black for $34.80. Coupon code "DAD" knocks that to $27.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the best price we could find. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from XS to M
