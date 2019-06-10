New
Ending today, Macy's offers the Free People Women's Lille Printed Tie-Back Maxi Dress in Raspberry for $128. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $89.60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes from XS to L
Details
Comments
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Free People Women's Us And Them Mini Sheath Dress
$38 $108
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Us And Them Mini Sheath Dress in Black Combo or Green Combo for $37.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to XL
Venus · 3 wks ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 10 to 16
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Charter Club Women's Sheer-Sleeve Midi Dress
$20 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Sheer-Sleeve Midi Dress in Deep Black for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Amazon · 4 days ago
Cherfly Women's Floral Bohemian Dress
from $13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Cherfly via Amazon offers the Cherfly Women's Floral Bohemian Dress in several colors (Grey pictured) from $18.99. Coupon code "SXSCBICV" to cut the starting price to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in April. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 4 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Free People Women's Layla Adjustable Lace-Trim Brami
$20 $28
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Free People Women's Layla Adjustable Lace-Trim Brami in several colors (Black pictured) for $28. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $19.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes XS/S and M/L
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Free People Women's Follow Your Heart Cotton Top
$26 $68
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Follow Your Heart Cotton Top in Ivory or Blue for $40.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
Update: The price has dropped to $31.99. Apply coupon code "SHOP" to further drop it to $25.99. Buy Now
