Macy's · 37 mins ago
$20 $28
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Free People Women's Layla Adjustable Lace-Trim Brami in several colors (Black pictured) for $28. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $19.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes XS/S and M/L
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ruzishun Women's Lace Teddy
$7 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Ruzishun via Amazon offers its Ruzishun Women's Lace Teddy in Red or Black for $11.99. Coupon code "5YWYUEEY" drops that to $7.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our April mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in size M to 3XL
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CableMax Women's Seamless Underwear
from $8 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Women's Seamless Underwear in several styles and colors (Assorted5-005 pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "M6TMD4BQ" cuts the starting price to $7.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Amazon · 1 wk ago
CableMax Women's Moisture Wicking Thong Panty 3-Pack
$15 $28
free shipping
CableMax via Amazon offers the CableMax Women's Moisture Wicking Thong Panty 3-Pack in several colors (Assorted3-009 pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "7CX4CKGT" cuts that to $14.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Jockey Women's Retro Stripe Hi-Cut Panties
$5
pickup at Macy's
Lowest price we could find by $5
Macy's offers the Jockey Women's Retro Stripe Hi-Cut Panties in White for $4.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $5. They're available in size XXL only.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 4 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Free People Women's Us And Them Mini Sheath Dress
$38 $108
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Us And Them Mini Sheath Dress in Black Combo or Green Combo for $37.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Free People Women's Follow Your Heart Cotton Top
$26 $68
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Free People Women's Follow Your Heart Cotton Top in Ivory or Blue for $40.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
Update: The price has dropped to $31.99. Apply coupon code "SHOP" to further drop it to $25.99. Buy Now
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Free People Women's Lille Printed Tie-Back Maxi Dress
$90 $128
free shipping
Ending today, Macy's offers the Free People Women's Lille Printed Tie-Back Maxi Dress in Raspberry for $128. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $89.60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes from XS to L
