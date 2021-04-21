Give a name and email address to receive a selection of Earth Day activities for grades 2 to 5. They say they're printable, but think of the trees. Shop Now
- Don't worry – the name can be fake and the email address can be whatever burner one you use to sign up for any weird freebie.
- includes 2 non-fiction passages about Earth Day, a reading response activity, opinion response essay, vocabulary word search, "trash to treasure" craft project, and Earth Day riddles
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Get paid to recycle select OEM ink cartridges. Click "$ Trade In" on the home page to see if your cartridge is accepted. Confirm your shipment, print a free shipping label, and attach it to your package. After receipt of empty cartridges you'll receive an Amazon eGift card within 15 days. Shop Now at E-Z INK INC.
- recycling is green but the money isn't (it's a gift card)
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- bubble level
- ruler
- Phillips screwdriver
- Model: 4342
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Staples. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.0mm medium point ballpoint
- Latex-free rubberized grip
- Metal pocket clip
- Model: 22218
Apply coupon code "I9R5ALMD" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 1.18" x 16.5-Foot 2-Pack drops to $8.69 after code.
- The 2.36" x 16.5-Foot drops to $8.69 after code.
- The 1.18" x 16.5-Foot 3-Pack drops to $10.43 after code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- reuseable
- washable
- leaves no residue
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Sign In or Register