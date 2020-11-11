New
Free Coffee at Starbucks for Veterans and Spouses
Starbucks is honoring veterans with a free tall hot brewed coffee today. Veterans, military service members, and military spouses can pick up a cup at participating US Starbucks stores. Shop Now

  • In-person ordering only.
  • Starbucks will donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold today to support the mental health of military communities..
