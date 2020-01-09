Open Offer in New Tab
Jomashop · 44 mins ago
Frederique Constant Women's Classics Quartz Diamond Watch
$349 $449
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now at Jomashop

Tips
  • Use coupon code "NYFC100" to get this price.
Features
  • diamond hour markers
  • Swiss quartz movement
  • stainless steel case and band
  • scratch resistant sapphire crystal
  • water resistance to 100 feet
  • Model: FC-220MSD3B6B
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/9/2020
