Frederick's of Hollywood Ultra Sexy Flash Sale: for $16

New
Ends Today
Frederick's of Hollywood · 34 mins ago
$16
free shipping w/ $75
Coupon code "HELLO10" drops the price of nearly all of these steamy items to $16 (one item falls to $8), rendering a savings of up to $64 off list. Buy Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Shipping adds $7, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Frederick's of Hollywood Women's Jilliana Chemise for $16 via "HELLO10" ($54 off list).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Frederick's of Hollywood · 1 mo ago
Frederick's of Hollywood Bra-Vo Sale
from $9
free shipping w/ $75
Save an extra 20% a selection of already discounted bras when you apply coupon code "HELLO10". Shop over 90 different bras in a range of cuts, colors, and styles. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Magic Makeover Strapless Full Figure Bra for $12 after code ($58 off list).
REI · 1 mo ago
Boody Eco Wear Women's Shaper Bra
$13 $19
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at REI
Tips
- Available in several colors (Nude 6 pictured).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Features
- non-adjustable straps
- moisture-wicking
Frederick's of Hollywood · 1 mo ago
Swimwear at Frederick's of Hollywood
from $12
free shipping w/ $75
With warmer weather coming (hopefully), pool season will be here before you know it. So shop now, and save an extra 20% on a selection of already discounted swimwear when you apply coupon code "HELLO10". Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
Sign In or Register