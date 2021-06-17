Frederick's of Hollywood Ultra Sexy Flash Sale: for $16
New
Ends Today
Frederick's of Hollywood · 34 mins ago
Frederick's of Hollywood Ultra Sexy Flash Sale
$16
free shipping w/ $75

Coupon code "HELLO10" drops the price of nearly all of these steamy items to $16 (one item falls to $8), rendering a savings of up to $64 off list. Buy Now at Frederick's of Hollywood

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Frederick's of Hollywood Women's Jilliana Chemise for $16 via "HELLO10" ($54 off list).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HELLO10"
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Intimates Frederick's of Hollywood
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register