Frederick's of Hollywood · 33 mins ago
Frederick's of Hollywood Sale
55% off sitewide + 20% off
free shipping w/ $75

Prices are marked over half off across the site and coupon code "AWCUQT" gives an extra 20% off, yielding big savings on bras, panties, lingerie, shapewear, and more. (Additional codes are listed below.) Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood

Tips
  • You can try code "DEAL21" to get 21% off two select items. If these codes don't work, try "ACR252" for 10% off.
  • Shipping adds $8.95 or get it free on $75 or more.
  • If you spend $75 or more, you can get 2-day shipping for $10 (a $5 savings) for Valentine's Day delivery.
  • Code "AWCUQT"
  • Expires 2/9/2021
