New
Frederick's of Hollywood · 23 mins ago
40% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save 40% off sitewide. Additionally, apply code "PIGGY20" to save an extra 20% off. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $6.95.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Frederick's of Hollywood · 4 days ago
Frederick's of Hollywood Labor Day Sale
$3 panties + Extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $75
Stock up your lingerie drawer with panties starting at $3 per pair. Plus, coupon code "SAFEOPT10" takes an extra 10% off. (Exclusions may apply.) Buy Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
Ends Today
Victoria's Secret · 22 hrs ago
Victoria's Secret Women's Panties
5 for $30
free shipping
The free shipping saves $8, so it works out to be slightly less than our mention from two days ago of 7 for $35 panties that required spending $100 to knock out the shipping charges. (Need 7 pairs? Add them to the cart for a price of $42.) Buy Now at Victoria's Secret
Tips
- Add at least 5 pairs to the cart to get this deal. (PINK panties are also available at this price.)
- Pictured is the Victoria's Secret Floral Lace Hiphugger Panty in Lace Waist Pink/Berry.
Hanes · 1 wk ago
Hanes Bras
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $40
Take up to half off over 40 styles. Shop Now at Hanes
Tips
- Pictured is the Hanes Women's Ultimate Ultra Light Comfort V-Neck Wirefree Bra for $17.99 ($20 off).
- Spend $40 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Sofra No Wire Bra 6-Pack
$22 $27
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BRA20" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Features
- double hook
- adjustable satin straps
Sign In or Register