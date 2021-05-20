Frederick's of Hollywood Sale: 40% off + extra 20% off

Use coupon code "AWXEV7" for an extra 20% off the already discounted 40% off sitewide sale on lingerie, bras, panties, robes, and more. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Stock up on bras and save. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
- Pictured is the Victoria's Secret Women's Unlined Floral Embroidered Long Line Bralette for $9.99 ($65 off).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Add five pairs to your cart to see the price drop by $5. Mix and match styles for a fun variety, or go with five of the same one to turn yourself into a kind of "Mark Zuckerberg of Panties" character, which is the worst sentence ever written. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Shipping adds $7, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping. (This is calculated before any in-cart discounts, so ordering 10 pairs will get you within 10 cents of free shipping, even though the end price is $39.90.)
Save an extra 20% a selection of already discounted bras when you apply coupon code "HELLO10". Shop over 90 different bras in a range of cuts, colors, and styles. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Magic Makeover Strapless Full Figure Bra for $12 after code ($58 off list).
Enjoy 2 bras for $29 ($61 off) and half off sitewide. Shop Now at Savage X Fenty
- This offer is for VIP members only. Sign up is free, but you need to fill out some sizing details first (you can skip the quiz.)
With warmer weather coming (hopefully), pool season will be here before you know it. So shop now, and save an extra 20% on a selection of already discounted swimwear when you apply coupon code "HELLO10". Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
- Bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more; otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
Sign In or Register