Frederick's of Hollywood Men's and Women's Clearance Flash Sale: 75% off + extra 20% off
New
Ends Today
Frederick's of Hollywood · 2 hrs ago
Frederick's of Hollywood Men's and Women's Clearance Flash Sale
75% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $75

Use coupon code "HELLO10" for a total of 80% off list prices on men's robes, pajama pants, and underwear, and women's robes, underwear, bras, panties, and intimates. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood

Tips
  • Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
  • These items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
  • Frederick's of Hollywood Men's Brad Satin Robe pictured in White / Black Hearts (several colors available) for $14 after coupon ($56 off).
  • Code "HELLO10"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Leave a comment!

4 comments
jasonk43
LOVE the TIC picture
26 min ago
jasonk43
Actuallyyyyy... example: $100 with 75% off is $25. THEN, take 20% off $25, and it takes off another $5, thus becoming $20.... which is 80% off $100.
1 hr 18 min ago
heads up
I would say whoever does their math needs to be fired. 75% &20% doesn't equal 80% off. 🧐
1 hr 22 min ago
unoshatta
Whoever chooses your pictures needs to be fired immediately.
2 hr 32 min ago