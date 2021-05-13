Frederick's of Hollywood Clearance Flash Sale: 75% off + extra 20% off

New
Ends Today
Frederick's of Hollywood · 1 hr ago
75% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $75
Use coupon code "HELLO10" for a total of 80% off list prices on lingerie, bras, panties, and more. Shop Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Pictured is the Summer Lattice Lacing Pj Set in Black for $12 after coupon ($48 off list).
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
- These items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Victoria's Secret · 4 wks ago
Clearance Bras at Victoria's Secret
from $10
free shipping w/ $100
Stock up on bras and save. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
Tips
- Pictured is the Victoria's Secret Women's Unlined Floral Embroidered Long Line Bralette for $9.99 ($65 off).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Yadifen Women's Waist Trainer Corset
$8.80 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60AYY9JL" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black.
- Sold by Yadifen via Amazon.
Features
- 3 rows of hook and eye closures
- adjustable shoulder straps
Savage X Fenty · 2 wks ago
Savage X Fenty Sale
2 bras for $29, 50% off everything else
free shipping
Enjoy 2 bras for $29 ($61 off) and half off sitewide. Shop Now at Savage X Fenty
Tips
- This offer is for VIP members only. Sign up is free, but you need to fill out some sizing details first (you can skip the quiz.)
REI · 2 wks ago
Boody Eco Wear Women's Shaper Bra
$13 $19
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at REI
Tips
- Available in several colors (Nude 6 pictured).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Features
- non-adjustable straps
- moisture-wicking
3 comments
jasonk43
Actuallyyyyy... example: $100 with 75% off is $25. THEN, take 20% off $25, and it takes off another $5, thus becoming $20.... which is 80% off $100.
heads up
I would say whoever does their math needs to be fired. 75% &20% doesn't equal 80% off. 🧐
Sign In or Register