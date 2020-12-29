New
Lamps Plus · 12 mins ago
Franklin Iron Works Wynne Floor Lamp
$100 $150
free shipping

It's $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • adjustable height from 46" to 55"
  • requires one maximum 100W standard-medium base bulb (not included)
  • black and painted wood grain finishes
  • 8ft cord & plug
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/3/2021
    Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
