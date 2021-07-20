Franklin Iron Works Tulip 4-Light Floor Lamp for $300

New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
$300 $400
free shipping
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Ginger Black finish.
- 73" high overall
- uses 4 maximum 75 watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included)
New
Lowe's · 45 mins ago
Ceiling Fans and Decor Lighting at Lowe's
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hotime High Bay 150W LED Light
$30 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "70QUR5Q4" to get $10 under our mention from last week and save $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Star Light-US via Amazon.
- 22,500-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- includes 5-ft. cable, hook, & safety chain
- heavy-duty rugged die-casting aluminum housing
Amazon · 1 day ago
Energetic Smarter Lighting 6" LED Recessed Light 6-Pack
$22 $45
free shipping
Clip the 50% off coupon to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 2 colors (3000k Warm White pictured).
- Sold by Yankon Lighting Inc via Amazon.
- junction box
- 12W
- 850 lumens
- up to 36,000-hour lifespan
- dimmable
- Model: JY-12W-6-3000K
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Outlet Cover Plate w/ LED Night Lite 5-Pack
$14 $17
free shipping
Apply the code "Outlet" to save $3. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- The 10-Pack option drops the $21.59 via the same code.
- Available in Duplex/Round or Decor/Square.
- dusk to dawn auto on/off sensor
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
John Timberland Lighting 27.5" Buddha Fountain
$160 $200
free shipping
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- built-in LED accent light
- bronze resin finish
- includes water pump and 15-foot power cord
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Casa Vieja 60" Turbina DC Damp Ceiling Fan
$200 $270
free shipping
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in several colors (Bronze pictured); click More Options to view.
- 60" blade span; 22-degree blade pitch
- 6-speed handheld remote
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Possini Euro Design Defender 70" Koa Blade LED Ceiling Fan
$480 $580
free shipping
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 70" blade span
- integrated 15W dimmable LED light
- damp location rated (not salt water exposure)
- remote control
- 9-foot minimum ceiling height
- Model: 70V66
Lamps Plus · 1 mo ago
360 Lighting Set of 2 Beeker Nickel Accent Table Lamps
$40 $50
free shipping w/ $49
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping.
- each stands 14- 3/4" high
- each lamp uses one maximum 60 watt standard-medium base bulb (not included)
- brushed nickel finish
- 7-foot long clear silver cords
