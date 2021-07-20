Franklin Iron Works Tulip 4-Light Floor Lamp for $300
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Franklin Iron Works Tulip 4-Light Floor Lamp
$300 $400
free shipping

It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Available in Ginger Black finish.
Features
  • 73" high overall
  • uses 4 maximum 75 watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Franklin Iron Works
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register