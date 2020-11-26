New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Franklin Iron Works Maricopa Column Desk Lamp w/ USB & Outlet
$120 $140
free shipping

That's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • Standard-medium base socket rated up to 40 watts (bulb not included)
  • Built-in power outlet and USB port
  • 21-1/4" height with 5" x 8" x 1-1/4" base
  • Shade is 7 1/2" across the bottom x 5" high
  • 8' power cord
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus
Black Friday Cyber Monday Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register