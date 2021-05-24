Franklin Iron Works Madison Oil-Rubbed Bronze LED Table Lamp for $80

That is an illuminating savings of $90. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 26" tall
- 100W max bulb
- built-in USB port
- includes 4W amber Edison style LED bulb
Published 1 hr ago
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Get an early start on those back-to-school essentials and save. Get discounts on office furniture, lighting, decor, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Plus, apply code "BTCSAVE2021" to save an extra 10% off orders of $100, 15% off $200+, or 20% off $300+.
- PIctured is the RST Emery 65" Composite 4-Tier Shelf for $259.20 ($23 low).
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear40" and save $27 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 color temperatures
- dimmable
Add an focal point or finishing touch to your garden with prices starting at $40 for smaller fountains, and ranging up to $500 for a larger piece. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders $49 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Cascading Bowls 27.5" Modern Fountain with LED Light for $109.95 ($50 off).
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- built-in LED light
- faux ceramic
- measures 12" x 12" x 35"
- includes water pump and 5-ft. cord
It's a savings of $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 27 1/2" x 11 1/2" x 13"
- holds 5 to 7 gallons of water
- built-in LED accent light
- cast resin construction
- Model: R5947
