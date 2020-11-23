That's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 27" x 26"
- bronze chain
- 12 feet of wire
- uses (6) 60W candelabra T8 tube bulbs (not included)
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on 400 furniture lighting and lamps with prices starting at $39. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Safavieh Perri Table Lamps for $119 (low by $32).
Save on motion-sensor lighting and accessories that are Alexa compatible. Shop Now at Amazon
- Most devices require a Ring Bridge to use, which are also on sale.
- Pictured is the Ring Solar Steplight 2-Pack w/ Ring Bridge for $59.99 ($50 savings).
That's a savings of $10 via coupon code "HOLTR5SE". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BeautyFan via Amazon.
- IP65 (lamp) and IP44 (power supply) waterproof
- projects up to 98 feet
- 9.8-foot power cord
- Model: LPS-102
Save on more than 2,500 items, including ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more - with prices starting at around $4 after savings. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Save on a wide variety of styles and price points. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Save on over 200 indoor and outdoor ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Province 60" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $249.95 ($50 off).
Sign In or Register