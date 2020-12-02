New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Franklin Iron Works Hawking 5-Light 20" Pendant Chandelier
$200 $300
free shipping

That's $100 off. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • sloped ceiling adaptable
  • includes 6-feet of chain and 10-feet of wire
  • uses five 60-watt maximum candelabra base bulbs
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register