New
Macy's · 26 mins ago
Frango Chocolates at Macy's
from $6
free shipping w/ $25

Save up to 50% on a selection of chocolates. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Plus, get an additional 15% on select items with code "GIFT".
  • Pictured is the Frango Dark Raspberry 1-Lb. Box of Chocolates for $16.99 after code ($3 low).
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Chocolates Macy's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register