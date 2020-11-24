Chocolate makes a great gift, especially when gifting yourself. It's easy to justify when it's at least half the price and most items are over 60% off, yielding 1/3-pound boxes from $5 and 1-pound boxes from $10. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on $25 or more.
Expires 11/29/2020
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to save a buck under our mention from yesterday. It's also the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- individually wrapped
Clip the $2.15 coupon to get the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock November 16 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- approximately 36 individually wrapped truffles
- includes milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, 60% extra dark chocolate, and milk chocolate with caramel
That's a savings of $10 and a great way to brighten someones day. Buy Now at Harry & David
- Shipping adds $14.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- 4" fern in decorative tin container
- water mister
- 3.4-oz. dark chocolate bar
- 3.4-oz. milk chocolate bar
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
