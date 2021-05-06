Frango Chocolates at Macy's: 30% off
New
Macy's · 48 mins ago
Frango Chocolates at Macy's
30% off
free shipping w/ $25

Choose from Milk Mint and Mint Cookie chocolates with prices from $9.80. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pictured is the Frango Chocolates Milk Mint Spring Wrapped 1-lb. Box of Chocolates for $19.60 ($8 off).
  • Pad your order over $25 to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Chocolates Macy's
Mother's Day Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register