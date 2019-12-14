Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 55 mins ago
Frango 45-Piece Chocolate Boxes
2 for $16 $24
free shipping

That's a savings of $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. A perfect stocking stuffer (nobody said it couldn't be your own)! Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply coupon code "SHOP25" to get this delicious discount.
  • choose from a variety of chocolates from assortments to mint, milk, dark, toffee, and more
  • Code "SHOP25"
